Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) Insider Lovina McMurchy Purchases 61,728 Shares

Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) insider Lovina McMurchy bought 61,728 shares of Pushpay stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,616.64 ($71,869.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

