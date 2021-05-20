Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $37.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.