PumaPay (PMA) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $467,987.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.01134724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.71 or 0.09526044 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

