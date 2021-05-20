Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

