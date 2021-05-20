Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.