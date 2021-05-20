Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

