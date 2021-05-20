Provoco Token (VOCO) 1-Day Volume Hits $402.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $60,075.02 and approximately $402.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.58 or 0.01174662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.63 or 0.09937320 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

