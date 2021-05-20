Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO Sells $50,860.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PFS stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

