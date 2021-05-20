Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $307.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

