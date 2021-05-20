Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 73,095 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,095 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $91.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,941,402 shares of company stock valued at $138,150,607 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

