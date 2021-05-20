Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.61. The firm has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

