Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.47 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.