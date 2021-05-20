Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.