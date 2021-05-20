Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

PSEC stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,515,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 90,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

