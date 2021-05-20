ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Stock Position Decreased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,966 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

