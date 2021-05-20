Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $30.49.

