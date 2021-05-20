Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Position Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.12% of Pretium Resources worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

