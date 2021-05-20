Premier Foods plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 102.61 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The company has a market capitalization of £877.41 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.20. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49).
Premier Foods Company Profile
Featured Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.