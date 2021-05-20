Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

PFD stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.40 ($1.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,997,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,742. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £867.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

