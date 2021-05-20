Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Premier Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

