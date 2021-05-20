PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWFL. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 426,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

