Power Ledger (POWR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.81 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $118.81 million and $8.26 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.14 or 0.01169350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.97 or 0.09854314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00101189 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

