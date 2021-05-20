Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Shares Up 1.7%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.58. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Postal Savings Bank of China to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.