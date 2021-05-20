Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.37. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 1,431 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTX. BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $560.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,487. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

