Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Yandex makes up about 1.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX opened at $64.27 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

