PolkaDomain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 38.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 73.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $130,985.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00317948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00178745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00877069 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00030738 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,464 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

