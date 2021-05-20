Pivotal Research Boosts Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target to $74.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $884.54 million, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

