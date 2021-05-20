Piper Sandler Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

NYSE MUR opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $185,551.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock worth $2,583,292 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

