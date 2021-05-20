Piper Sandler Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $35.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.73.

IOVA opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after buying an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 1,171,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

