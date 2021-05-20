Piper Sandler Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.