Pi Financial Weighs in on Diversified Royalty Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$301.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.59 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.72%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

