Pi Financial Cuts Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Price Target to C$1.75

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MIN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$178.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.91.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

