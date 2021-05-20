Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $994.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,349.66 or 0.99161374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.68 or 0.01294347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.27 or 0.00538865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00337464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00120464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,869,425 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.