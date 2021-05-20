Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

Shares of FENG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 299,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.40. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 60.29% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

