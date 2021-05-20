Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.63. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $97.41. 45,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

