Phala Network (PHA) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $156.60 million and $47.01 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.62 or 0.01179257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.61 or 0.09787778 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

