PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 8,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Specifically, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,697,552 shares of company stock valued at $60,436,166 in the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PETQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

