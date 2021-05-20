Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

PRDO stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,721. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $860.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,193 shares of company stock worth $491,414. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

