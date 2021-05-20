People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,785 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after buying an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $12,418,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock worth $4,179,370 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

