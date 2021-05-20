Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

LON PNN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,059 ($13.84). The company had a trading volume of 514,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,021.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 975.42. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62). The company has a current ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

