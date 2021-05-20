Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock.
LON PNN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,059 ($13.84). The company had a trading volume of 514,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,021.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 975.42. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62). The company has a current ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43.
Pennon Group Company Profile
