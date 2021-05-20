Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 171,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

