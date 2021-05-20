Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,770,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,379.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

