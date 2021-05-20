Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $2.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $53.93 million and approximately $579,819.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 124.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00005170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,946,378 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

