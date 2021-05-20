Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LON LMP traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,131. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.48.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.