Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGH. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of KGH traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 428 ($5.59). 41,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,089. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 415.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The company has a market cap of £353.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.55.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.