Peel Hunt Raises Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,990 ($52.13) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,720.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,553.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.