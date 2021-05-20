Peel Hunt Increases Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 7,730

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,645 ($99.88).

LON FERG traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,632 ($125.84). 460,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The company has a market cap of £21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,802.48.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

