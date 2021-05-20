Peel Hunt Downgrades accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to Add

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 678 ($8.86) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 614 ($8.02). Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a market capitalization of £269.96 million and a PE ratio of -10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 669.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 495.32.

In related news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

