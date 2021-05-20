PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

