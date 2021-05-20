Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $974.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Party City Holdco by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

